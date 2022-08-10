MANNING Valley players Priya Bourke and Lara Watts are members of the NSW Country women's hockey side that is on track to make the Australian championship final in the tournament being played in Albany, Western Australia.
Bourke is the team's vice captain. As of Tuesday NSW was undefeated from four games, with wins over Victoria (4-3), Queensland (1-0), South Australia (3-0) and Western Australia (3-0).
Bourke was named player of the match in the clash against South Australia.
The final is scheduled for Saturday. Australian Country 21s and opens teams will be named at the conclusion of the championship.
Bourke represented Australian Country under 21s in 2019 and along with Watts has played for NSW on numerous occasions in junior age divisions.
Watts plays for minor premiers Tigers in the Mid North Coast Hockey League while Bourke turns out with Chatham.
Tigers are through to the league grand final to be played at Taree on Saturday, August 20.
