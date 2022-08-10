Manning River Times

Lara Watts and Priya Bourke in unbeaten NSW Country women's hockey side

By Mick McDonald
August 10 2022 - 2:00am
Priya Bourke is all smiles after NSW Country's 3-0 win over South Australia, where she was named player of the match.

MANNING Valley players Priya Bourke and Lara Watts are members of the NSW Country women's hockey side that is on track to make the Australian championship final in the tournament being played in Albany, Western Australia.

