Woman faces Taree Local Court on Wednesday following police pursuit in Taree

Updated August 9 2022 - 10:59pm, first published 10:43pm
Police arrest female motorcyclist following pursuit in Taree

A 25-year-old woman faces numerous charges when she appears in Taree Local Court today Wednesday, following a police pursuit involving a motorcycle in Taree.

Local News

