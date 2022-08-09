Manning River Times
Home/News

Group 3 to meet to decide date for grand final

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated August 9 2022 - 5:53am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Group Three will decide this week if the grand final will switch to a Sunday.

GROUP Three Rugby League will meet on Thursday (August 11) to determine whether to put the grand final back from Saturday, September 17 to Sunday, September 18.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.