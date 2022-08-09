GROUP Three Rugby League will meet on Thursday (August 11) to determine whether to put the grand final back from Saturday, September 17 to Sunday, September 18.
Chairman, Wayne Bridge, said there is concern that the a Saturday game would clash with the grand final of the Hastings League at Wauchope to be played on September 17. The Hastings League competition has been pushed back a week due to wet weather.
Advertisement
While Wauchope isn't a contender to host the Group Three decider this year, Mr Bridge said there's a strong possibility the game could be at Port Macquarie. Port City is currently the unbeaten leader in Group Three and looks certain to host the major semi-final on Sunday, September 4 from where the grand final venue will be determined.
Mr Bridge said there have also been some concerns raised that playing Saturdays would also clash with matches in the junior league finals series.
The Group Three preliminary final was to be played on Saturday, September 10. However, Mr Bridge said this could now move to the Sunday.
The Group Three finals series was reduced from five teams to four this year due to problems caused earlier in the season with wet weather and postponed games. The series will now be decided in three weekends compared to five with a final five.
Mr Bridge pointed out this will mean less gate money for the group and this goes back to the clubs in prizemoney.
Group Three delegates voted to play a Saturday final and grand final at the annual meeting last November. This would have been a first for the group.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.