Taree information session on end of life choices

The Groundswell Project Australia is holding an information session in Taree next Monday, August 15 as part of its annual Dying to Know campaign.
The event, at Manning Regional Art Gallery between 10.30am and noon, is an opportunity to ask questions and gain knowledge to ensure your end of life choices are consistent with how you want to be remembered.
Spiritual and business mentor, Shane McLeay, will lead the event and guest speakers include Jennifer Perino from National Association for Loss and Grief (NALAG), Sarah Julian, a local marriage and funeral celebrant, and Tim Jux from Edstein Creative. Local funeral directors and MidCoast Council's cemeteries team will also be on hand to answer any questions.
This year's theme of 'get dead set' asks people of all ages and stages of life to overcome their fears or discomfort around death and take action on end of life planning in a way that is right for them.
For more on the Dying to Know campaign, visit https://www.dyingtoknowday.com/
