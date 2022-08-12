Manning River Times
Home/News

Comboyne roads keeping visitors away and damaging vehicles, council solutions needed

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
August 12 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Long term road repairs have been earmarked for Comboyne Road and Lorne Road. Meanwhile residents are unhappy with short term repair work which was recently carried out by council. They say it has resulted in punctures to tyres (bottom right).

This is part two of a series which explores the village of Comboyne, its business community and council's solutions to its road woes. Read part one here.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.