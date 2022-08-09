Information sessions helping farmers prepare for emergency animal diseases

A series of free information sessions are being run throughout the Mid Coast LGA (local government area) to equip landholders with the information they need to effectively prepare and manage an emergency animal disease outbreak, such as foot-and-mouth disease.
The sessions will be facilitated by Local Land Services district veterinarians and biosecurity officers with a focus on:
Advertisement
North Coast Land Services animal health team leader, Ian Poe said these sessions would be a great opportunity for landholders to ask questions and has encouraged as many as possible to attend a local event.
"It's critical landholders have the information they need to not only recognise the signs of these devastating livestock diseases, but also how to put measures in place to help protect their farms from biosecurity threats," Dr Poe said.
"We all have a role when it comes to biosecurity and safeguarding our state and these information sessions will be a great way of bringing everyone together and promote a coordinated approach."
Locally, information sessions will be held:
"Local Land Services staff will also be attending saleyards, local shows and smaller local gatherings to ensure there are plenty of opportunities for farmers to speak with us about these issues," Dr Poe said.
These sessions will support ongoing surveillance work by Local Land Services district veterinarians, who regularly carry out animal disease investigations across the State.
Any signs of foot-and-mouth disease or lumpy skin disease seen in livestock must be reported to the Emergency Animal Disease Watch Hotline on 1800 675 888 or their Local Land Services district veterinarian.
For more information on foot-and-mouth disease and lumpy skin disease visit www.lls.nsw.gov.au/ead.
To save your spot register here on the website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.