Manning River Times

Any signs of foot-and-mouth disease or lumpy skin disease seen in livestock must be reported to the Emergency Animal Disease Watch Hotline

August 9 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Information sessions helping farmers prepare for emergency animal diseases

A series of free information sessions are being run throughout the Mid Coast LGA (local government area) to equip landholders with the information they need to effectively prepare and manage an emergency animal disease outbreak, such as foot-and-mouth disease.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.