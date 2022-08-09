"It's a meeting of popular theatre with high culture, so your characters are not only interacting with each other, but interacting with the audience as well. And it's great fun."
Catherine Watson can't help becoming animated when talking about theatre. It's a passion that has driven her, along with cohort and close friend, Corrie O'Brien, to create their own company, the MidCoast Community Theatre.
Rising from the ashes of the venerable Upper Lansdowne Players, the two actresses turned impresarios wanted to start again, albeit in a more accessible format.
Together with Tyler Blake, John Newell, Sharon Nullin, Jeneen Biles and Sue Bailey, the MidCoast Community Theatre was born. Kicking off the new venture, the group are hosting a workshop entitled, 'Commedia dell'Arte'.
Translating to 'comedy of the profession', Commedia dell'Arte was an early form of professional theatre originating in Italy that was popular throughout Europe between the 16th and 18th centuries.
Relying on easily recognisable masks and costumes to denote particular characters, the performances mixed well known dialogue with improvisational comedy, music, dancing and tumbling.
The troupe is looking at integrating these techniques into its first major production slated for the end of the year, a 'commedia' inspired rendition of the classic Charles Dickens story, 'A Christmas Carol'.
"It's going to be a good one to start with because I think it encompasses some of the things we're trying to do, and that is good entertainment, to have fun, and learn something new and different," Catherine said.
Learning things new and different are goals for the group, with aspirations of staging further workshops, including those aimed specifically for youth in the area.
They are also hoping to one day run theatrical competitions, along with further training and even travelling with the group. Who knows, they just might find the next Hollywood star-in-the-making wandering in through their door.
While the idea of international film stardom may be the dream of many, for these two, nothing can beat the thrill of the live stage.
"I've never wanted to be in film. We're live performance people, which I think is great because so many people train for film and TV, whereas to me, there's nothing more exciting than stepping onto a stage. And those people are right there and they're experiencing it with you," Corrie said.
The free Commedia dell'Arte Workshop is happening this Saturday. August 13, from 1pm - 5pm at 75 Muldoon Street, Taree. The event is open to people aged 14 and over and all experience levels are welcome. Participants are advised to come dressed in easy-to-move-in clothes or activewear and to bring a water bottle. Afternoon tea will be provided
