Council on the Ageing Australia (COTA) has developed a budget-friendly way for older people to exercise safely in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere, and it is growing in popularity throughout the Mid Coast region.
The innovative program known as 'Living Longer Living Stronger', involves individually tailored progressive resistance training to improve the participant's strength, balance and mobility.
Advertisement
It is the adaptability of the program that has most impressed COTA NSW CEO, Meagan Lawson.
"The beauty of the Living Longer Living Stronger program is that it is personally designed for each participant, and the instructors will take your specific needs and goals into consideration when preparing your program," Meagan said.
"This means you can improve your strength at your own pace, with less risk of injury.
"Moving and getting stronger has a flow-on effect on your general quality of life. You'll be better able to carry shopping and play with your grandchildren, as well as reducing the risk of falls and other injuries. And the classes are also a great way to meet new people."
RELATED: Celebrating our MidCoast seniors
The classes have two levels. Tier 1 is suitable for people with complex chronic health conditions, injuries or disabilities, and Tier 2 for people with managed chronic conditions. Anyone without major issues can of course attend the classes as well.
There are four sites now re-launching Tier 2 classes on the Mid Coast, as well as a new Tier 1 provider, Kinetic Medicine. Kinetic will also provide the individual assessments and exercise prescriptions for people with more complex issues, enabling them to attend a Tier 2 class if this is more convenient.
YMCA Taree and Great Lakes Cluster manager, Melissa Morgan is enthusiastic about the new program and its implementation within the community.
"The Y is excited to be working with John Stevens and the Kinetic Medicine team to deliver the program in the MidCoast community," she said.
The program is a fantastic opportunity for people to improve their health and mobility and we are looking forward to welcoming new people into our facilities, Melissa said.
Kinetic Medicine owner John Stevens says he believes exercise is a vital component of healthy ageing, and everyone in the community should have a place they can be supported to do this safely. "We're excited to partner with the YMCA to expand the work we're all doing in this area," he said.
Anyone interested can contact the provider directly for more information and to book your assessment:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.