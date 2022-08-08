Work to remove scaffolding from Taree's Martin Bridge will take place from the Endeavour Place boat ramp and car park, near Manning River Rowing Club, from next Monday, August 15.
The operation will involve the middle sections of scaffolding being removed from the bridge via barge, with the work expected to be completed in four weeks.
About half of the car park will be fenced off for use as a loading zone, however there will be enough space for boat users to launch and park whilst the works take place.
It is expected that the boat ramp will be closed to the public for short periods over some days of the operation.
The operation will involve a crane being used within the loading zone for barge assembly and lifting scaffold equipment, while a pontoon barge will be used to ferry scaffold and equipment between the bridge and the boat ramp before being loaded onto a truck for transport off site.
Signage will be in place to safely direct pedestrians around the site for the duration of the works.
