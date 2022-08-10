The community is invited to join in for three days of activities to culminate with the commemoration Vietnam Veterans Day hosted by the Old Bar Public School.
The freedom of entry ceremony has been cancelled but all other activities are scheduled to go ahead.
These activities commence with a meet and greet at Club Old Bar on Tuesday, August 16 from 4pm. The next day, Wednesday, there will be a lunch with Old Bar Men's' Shed and then a reunion dinner at Club Old Bar.
Thursday, August 18 is Vietnam Veterans' Day and it will commence with brunch at Old Bar Village Cafe, followed by a Vietnam Veterans' march in the park above the surf club.
As the march approaches the school, a flyover by an EC135 helicopter will take place and it will then land at the school and shut down.
A Vietnam Veterans' Day service will then be hosted by Old Bar Public School. The public is warmly invited to attend and view these events.
Phone John Macartney on 0427 787 296 or 6557 4165 for more information or email him at hfvemu67@gmail.com
