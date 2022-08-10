Manning River Times
Vietnam Veterans' Day and Reunion and Commemoration at Old Bar

By Ian Dimmock
August 10 2022 - 12:00am
An EC135 helicopter will fly over and land at Old Bar Public School as part of the Vietnam Veterans commemoration service. Image navy.gov.au

The community is invited to join in for three days of activities to culminate with the commemoration Vietnam Veterans Day hosted by the Old Bar Public School.

