Burrell Creek Hall markets this weekend

Burrell Creek Hall Markets are on this Sunday, August 14 from 9am to 12.30pm at the Burrell Creek Hall on The Bucketts Way.
There will be great locally made produce, with fabulous gift ideas and lots of handmade goodies.
Food, tea and coffee will e available.
Calling all stallholders, get in quick to book your space. Inside spots from $11, outside spots from $5. Car Boot sale opportunities.
Book with Mydie Keegan on 0425 246 916 to reserve your spot.
