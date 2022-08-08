Manning River Times
Burrell Creek Hall markets this weekend

Updated August 8 2022 - 12:15am, first published 12:08am
Burrell Creek Hall Markets are on this Sunday, August 14 from 9am to 12.30pm at the Burrell Creek Hall on The Bucketts Way.

