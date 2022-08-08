TAREE High School's Jayden Manusu was a member of the NSW All Schools hockey team that won the School Sport Australia 16 years and under championship in Hobart on Saturday.
NSW were undefeated throughout the six days, beating ACT 3-1, Queensland 3-2, Tasmania 5-2, Western Australia 4-1, South Australia 3-2, Victoria 1-0, then a very close 2-1 win over Queensland in the final.
Jay has had a great year, already winning two NSW gold medals, one as a member of the Hunter Academy of Sport hockey team at the State Academy Games, and the second as a member of the Hunter team at the Combined High Schools State titles.
He has also been selected in the Hockey NSW 2022/23 AAP (Athlete Acceleration Program), aimed at athletes aged 16 to 18. Sixty boys and girls are chosen each year to advance their skills to the elite level.
He'll now concentrate on club hockey and is a member of the Sharks Mid North Coast Hockey League men's side to play in the grand final at Taree on Saturday, August 20.
