Jayden Manusu a member of NSW's Australian championship winning under 16 hokey team

August 8 2022 - 12:30am
Jayden Manusu with his medal after NSW won the Australian All Schools under 16 hockey championship in Hobart.

TAREE High School's Jayden Manusu was a member of the NSW All Schools hockey team that won the School Sport Australia 16 years and under championship in Hobart on Saturday.

