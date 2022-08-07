Manning River Times
Home/News

Remembering John Tingle, Wauchope's 'accidental politician', following his death aged 90

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated August 7 2022 - 10:57pm, first published 10:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Tingle 1931-2022. Picture, Port Macquarie News

Journalist turned politician John Tingle began his retirement years in Wauchope with no intention of "making plans".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue Stephenson

Sue Stephenson

Editor, North Coast

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.