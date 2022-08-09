Gloucester Thunderbirds won the 10/11s with Wingham Wombats the runners up. Great Lakes were successful in the 12s with Taree City Tweeters runners up. Taree City Top Guns took out the 13s from Great Lakes while Great Lakes were victorious in the 14s from Taree City Tweeters. Gloucester Sapphires topped the 15s with Wingham Wild Ones the runners up.