HONOURS were shared in Manning Valley Netball's annual All Age Carnival.
A total of 22 teams contested the event from under 10s to opens. Manning Valley Netball president Janine Kennewell said this was down on previous years, caused, she said by a clash with a number of other carnivals.
Advertisement
Teams from the Manning, Great Lakes and Gloucester associations took part.
Gloucester Thunderbirds won the 10/11s with Wingham Wombats the runners up. Great Lakes were successful in the 12s with Taree City Tweeters runners up. Taree City Top Guns took out the 13s from Great Lakes while Great Lakes were victorious in the 14s from Taree City Tweeters. Gloucester Sapphires topped the 15s with Wingham Wild Ones the runners up.
Phoenix were successful in the 17s/opens from CJs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.