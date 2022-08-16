Manning River Times
Home/News

Gordon cricketers in Taree for pre-season session

By Mick McDonald
August 16 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

GORDON Cricket Club's women's squad looks set to come to Taree each year for a pre-season camp.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.