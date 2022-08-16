GORDON Cricket Club's women's squad looks set to come to Taree each year for a pre-season camp.
This follows the success of a day's activities held here this month.
"Absolutely,'' club coach Char Annevald said.
"We'll probably make it the start of our pre-season and involve more cricket activities. We'll also look at camping there for the night.''
Taree's Samira Mitchell plays with Gordon. The 16-year-old opening batter heads to Sydney each weekend for games. Char said her team-mates now have some idea of the commitment Samira and her family show and the travel involved for her to play with the club.
Activities were held at Samira's parents' house and the nearby property at Kolodong.
Char said the day's program centred around five activities as varied as trying to shift a 380kg log, constructing something from wood off-cuts then explaining why they built it, an exercise in staying silent while the players had to find their way from Samira's place to the Kolodong property using a map, while avoiding main roads and sign posting.
"Obviously Samira knew the way, but I was pleased when one of the younger players worked out the quickest way to get there. They didn't need Samira's help,'' Char said.
Twelve players, including five first graders, attended the day. Char explained the day helped the players get to know each other better while it also gave her an insight into how players react in different situations.
The players were asked at the conclusion of their time at the Kolodong property how they wanted to get back to Samira's place.
"I told them they could go the hard way or the easy way. They all opted for the hard way and that was pleasing,'' she said.
"Had they said the easy way, they would have walked. But because they wanted the hard way we rewarded them by giving them a lift.''
The Sydney women's cricket season will be underway from October 9 and runs until March. Char said Gordon is in a rebuilding phase but she still expects the side to be among the leading contenders. Wingham-born WBBL star Maitlan Brown, who plays for Sydney, will be an opponent.
Char hopes more players will be available for the camp next year although she realises this time of year means a clash with winter sports.
"Everyone seemed to enjoy it and we'll look forward to returning in 2023,'' she said.
