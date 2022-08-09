MANNING AFL Club hopes to organise more social games to be played in Taree this season.
"We put the call out for players to participate and organise training sessions,'' Manning AFL club committee member Zoe Barby said.
Social games for men and women played at Taree Recreation Ground were declared a success. The matches were initially set for Johnny Martin Oval, but were relocated after the oval was closed following wet weather.
Fields at the rec ground were also heavy and the match was shifted to another ground after one quarter.
"It was only six weeks ago that we put the call out for players to participate in a social AFL match in Taree,'' Zoe explained.
"The response was amazing with both men and women willing to give it a go, from experienced AFL players to those who have never held an AFL ball or watched a game.''
The game was initially to be played in early July but this was ruled out because of wet weather.
Manning's junior Austkick contingent also had their first session in six weeks and this was followed by the women's Come and Try, conducted by North Coast Masters official Dan Perry.
"Players were taught the different skills required to play AFL, from handpassing to kicking, marking the ball to body and ball positioning to help skills progress smoothly. This session proved to be of benefit as all the women then took part in the social AFL game against the men,'' Zoe said.
The social game bounced off after the come and try session.
"Liam Worth received a free kick and with that he scored our very first Masters AFL goal,'' Zoe said.
"In the final quarter the women took to the midfield and gave it a really good go, showing up the men in the process,'' Zoe said.
This was the first senior AFL game played in Taree for more than 20 years. Zoe said judging by the enthusiasm of those involved, there'll be more in the future.
