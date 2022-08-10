MANNING side Sharks warmed up for the Mid North Coast Hockey League grand final with a comfortable win over Port City in the final round game played at Taree.
Sharks will now play either Port City or Port Thunder in the grand final at Taree on Saturday, August 20. The two Port sides meet in the final at Port Macquarie on Saturday.
"We won pretty easily, 4-1 or 5-1, something like that. But Port didn't have their top players,'' Sharks coach Scott Harry said.
He said the visitors were without former Australian representative Matt Butturini and their South African contingent.
Lachie Harry, Lachie Cross and Brady Cross were strong for Sharks, however, coach Harry said it was a strong performance across the field. However, he's not too happy with the prospect of having a week off.
"We'd rather keep playing,'' he said.
He expects to play Port City in the decider.
"When all their top players are available they're a good unit,'' Harry said.
Tigers are the women's minor premiers and will meet either Sharks or Camden Haven in the August 20 grand final.
