Manning River Times

Sharks too strong for understrength Port city

By Mick McDonald
August 10 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MANNING side Sharks warmed up for the Mid North Coast Hockey League grand final with a comfortable win over Port City in the final round game played at Taree.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.