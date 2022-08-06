Manning River Times

Tim Bridge and Jarom Haines star as Wingham down Taree City

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated August 6 2022 - 8:05am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wingham centre Tim Bridge looks to get on the outside of the Taree City defence during the clash at the Jack Neal Oval.

CENTRE Tim Bridge only found out on Friday that he had been cleared to play for Wingham Tigers in the Group Three Rugby League game against Taree City at the Jack Neal Oval on Saturday, where the sides played for the Krystylea Bridge Cup.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.