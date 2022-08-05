Jeans for gene therapy - research is the key

This week I particularly enjoyed reading genetic counsellor Bruce Hopper's story about what led him to his field of expertise. In the lead-up to Jeans for Genes Day (yesterday, August 5, I'm sure it's not too late to donate) he spoke about the work of Professor Robyn Jamieson who is funded by the Children's Medical Research Institute.
Professor Jamieson is coordinating a study into gene therapy for people with Retinitis Pigmentosia and also Stargardt's disease - both are conditions where eyesight is significantly impacted. Stargardt's, I learned, is similar to macular degeneration. It impacts central vision and often starts with black spots in the centre of the child's vision and sensitivity to light.
This took me back to a story I did quite a few years ago about a lovely young woman and her family who were negotiating a similar diagnosis. Back then the family had reached out to help get equipment that would help their daughter continue her high school education. It was a privilege to meet this family who were so open with their story, in a very stressful time.
Currently research is being done in the Eye Genetics Research Unit at Children's Medical Research Institute. Professor Jamieson was on the team who delivered the first ever gene therapy for a blinding eye condition in Australia and is leading the way in finding new treatments for many forms of genetic blindness. Money - donations - are the key to advancing this and many other forms of genetic research.
And back to the young woman I spoke to many years ago, who was facing the very real possibility of being legally blind before she could obtain her driver's licence. I trust her family kept their word and somehow managed to get her behind the wheel, somewhere out of harm's way, maybe in someone's back paddock where many of us first experienced driving.
Toni Bell
Editor
Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.
