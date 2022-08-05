Manning River Times

Jeans for gene therapy - research is the key

Toni Bell
By Toni Bell
Updated August 5 2022 - 4:32am, first published 4:11am
This week I particularly enjoyed reading genetic counsellor Bruce Hopper's story about what led him to his field of expertise. In the lead-up to Jeans for Genes Day (yesterday, August 5, I'm sure it's not too late to donate) he spoke about the work of Professor Robyn Jamieson who is funded by the Children's Medical Research Institute.

