TAREE Old Bar Surf Club will host the Lower North Coast Branch Championships next season.
This will be the first time the branch has been at Old Bar since the 2015/16 season, club president Jane Lynch said.
Jane was returned as president at the club's recent annual meeting. This will be her fifth term. In the two years before taking on the president's job Jane served as the director of member services.
Five of the club's eight directors were re-elected. There are two two members, Tom RIley replaces Kasey Brown as surf sports and Leanne Hemmingway is director of finance. The club is still looking for a director of administration.
"After eight seasons Michael Cameron has stepped down as director of finance,'' Jane said.
'"He was one of the original executive put in place at the end of the club's time in administration. Happily both Mick, Kasey Brown and Kurt Schirmer (our departing director of admin) are staying heavily involved in the club, putting their skills and time into other areas, including patrols.''
The 2022/23 directors are: president Jane Lynch; vice president Donna White; director of finance Leanne Hemmingway; director of lifesaving Dean Donovan; director of member services Kristy Franc; director of education Darren Moses; director of surf sport Tom Riley.
In her annual report Jane noted the challenges both the club and the surf lifesaving moment negotiated last season due to COVID and unfavourable weather. The State went into lockdown just after planning for the summer started
"We worked out how to navigate
providing an emergency service, manage our building works together with our members and public
expectations in a completely unprecedented terrain,'' she said in her annual report.
"As the patrol season began, and with limited guidance, we
had to decide our capacity to manage our members safety together with the expectation to provide of a surf
lifesaving service.
"As we made our way through the delayed season, we were finally able to start our nippers, which was
delayed until December. With numbers expectedly down, we navigated additional challenges in poor beach
conditions and weather.''
Jane said the highlights of last season included:
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
