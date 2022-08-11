Manning River Times

Coffs Harbour clubs 'unlikely' to join Mid North Coast Hockey League

MM
By Mick McDonald
August 11 2022 - 6:00pm
Lachie Cross from Mid North Coast Hockey League minor premiers Sharks.

MID North Coast Hockey League officials will look to consolidate the competition next year instead of expanding, according to Manning competition co-ordinator Tony Lewis.

