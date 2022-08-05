THERE hasn't been a senior game of AFL played in Taree for more than 20 years. So another few days won't make any difference.
The Masters men's and women's games originally set down for last Saturday, July 23 proved to be another victim of the never-ending wet weather.
The matches were to be played at the Johnny Martin Oval, the home base of the Manning Valley AFL Club, but were then transferred to Taree Recreation Ground. However, the Rec was too wet, so the program has been rescheduled to the Martin Oval on Saturday, August 6.
The day will start at noon with an Auskick session followed by the women's Masters clash between 1pm and 2pm. The men will bounce off at 2pm.
Manning AFL club committee member Zoe Barby hopes this will be a precursor for more Masters matches being played in Taree in 2023 and beyond, providing there is sufficient interest.
Manning teams have played in the North Coast junior grades in recent years, although this has been hindered by the pandemic.
