Guide Dogs Australia has launched a new campaign to raise funds for the raising and training of guide dogs, while getting pet owners off the couch and hitting the pavement each day through the month of August.
The fundraiser named PAWGUST, encourages people and their dogs to brave the cold and walk or run at least 30 minutes every day in August to raise funds for Guide Dogs.
The funds raised will go towards helping breed, raise and train Guide Dogs. The objective being that everyone who needs a Guide Dog, has a Guide Dog.
While this is obviously a very worthy cause, there's something more for pet owners than just charitable fundraising.
A new survey conducted by Guide Dogs Australia based on 1,000 Australian dog owners found that 3 in 5 pooch parents have worried about how getting back to work outside the home might impact their dogs.
Two-thirds have reported noticing new behaviours they think might be a result of reduced time together, including barking, howling and destructive acts, such as destroying furniture.
That loss of quality time together could be made worse by owners neglecting one of a dog's most simple needs - exercise.
Just a quarter of Australians report walking their dogs at least once a day and, when they do get out, the vast majority of walks last less than 40 minutes.
However, It's not just our dogs that are suffering either. A quarter of dog owners feel guilty daily, and a similar proportion feel it weekly.
All this when dog owners could be reaping the emotional rewards of a brisk walk with a four-legged friend. Over 90% of dog owners agreed this is something that boosts their mood.
The research was conducted as part of PAWGUST, an initiative that sees Guide Dogs encouraging dog owners to get up and get rid of the guilt by committing to a 30-minute walk together every day in August. That's roughly 2km a day and 60km in total - no small feat in this icy winter.
By getting friends and family to sponsor their efforts, participants will also contribute to raising and training Guide Dogs, which cost more than $50,000 per dog to breed, raise and train, but provides years of independence and companionship to someone with blindness or low vision.
Anyone interested in registering for the fundraiser can do so via the Guide Dogs Australia website https://www.pawgust.com.au/event/pawgust/signup or via the PAWGUST facebook page.
