Guide Dogs Australia launch PAWGUST fundraiser, helping to reunite owners with pets

Updated August 4 2022 - 5:55am, first published August 3 2022 - 11:36pm
PAWGUST is a great time to reconnect with lonely pets while raising money for guide dogs. Image: supplied

Guide Dogs Australia has launched a new campaign to raise funds for the raising and training of guide dogs, while getting pet owners off the couch and hitting the pavement each day through the month of August.

