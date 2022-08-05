Snapper biting north and south

THERE were a couple of days this week when the sea was flat - not even a break on the beach.
Outside anglers were able to venture out safely and good snapper were caught from the northern and southern grounds.
Rougher weather is forecast for the weekend but it won't affect the river anglers.
Tailor are still biting well on the beaches and most fish are in the 35 to 40cm range.
Larger fish are being caught from the rocks.
Luderick are on the bite again- Ian Pereira heard a whisper
In the estuary bream and flathead are still on the bite, the bream on yabbies and mullet strips and the flathead mostly on soft plastics,
Best flathead fishing is up-river around the mouth of the Lansdowne River and further up around Croki.
Flathead are also being caught under the Dawson River Bridge at Cundletown.
I heard a whisper that the luderick are on the bite again and it is not surprising as August is the time for luderick to bite,
The State estuary championships will be held at Forster this weekend.
All the 'big guns' guns will be there so hopefully favourable conditions will prevail.
