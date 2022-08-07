The show might still be a few weeks away, but organisers are on the search for entrants in the 2022 Taree Show Young Woman and Taree Show Junior Showgirl contests.
The Young Woman contest is open to women aged 18 to 26 years old, with the Junior Showgirl calling for entrants aged 12 to 17 years.
Entrants will be judged on their ambitions and goals, confidence, presentation, rural and general knowledge, personality, and public speaking skills.
Far more than just the traditional 'beauty contest', the contest seeks to promote young women who represent their community in a positive light. This is the message from contest coordinator and 2019 winner, Gabby Neale.
"It's all about fostering the next generation of rural women and the next generation of ag shows movement. And moving forward with bigger ideas, better ideas, and definitely bringing it back to its roots with the heritage and history of the shows. Just getting that next generation involved."
The competition, previously known as the Taree Showgirl, underwent a name change for the 2021 event, renaming it to better reflect the spirit of the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW (RAS) program and to honour young rural women, both now and into the future.
The junior event, however, remains under the 'Showgirl' moniker - for the time being at least.
The name change for the senior event reflects a more respectful and appropriate approach by organisers, and has been met with a favourable response all round. It is a move welcomed by Gabby Neale.
"From my personal experience of being labeled a showgirl, I think there's people who don't quite understand what that is. So I believe the 'young woman' name change is definitely a fantastic attribute to the movement," Gabby said.
"It definitely takes away from initial impressions or expectations. Personal presentation does come into it - it is part of the judging criteria. But no, it's not a beauty pageant. Never really has been."
For the winner of the Taree Show event, there is a zone and State level awaiting.
Someone who knows all about that is 2021 winner, Gypsy Marshall, who after winning the Taree Young Woman of the Year award, went on to win her zone final in Lismore, before competing in Sydney at this year's Royal Easter Show.
"The Easter show - that's as big as it gets. I was just so happy and elated that I was able to make it that far," Gypsy said.
"Probably my favorite part was the fact it has given me a platform to be able to speak to people about things I'm passionate about and things other people should be more aware of, and it's given me more ideas to what to put into the show society and what to get out of it in the long run."
For any young woman considering entering the contest, the incumbent title holder was enthusiastic in her recommendation.
"I would say 100 per cent go for it. There's something in it to cater to every kind of person. So if you don't think you're necessarily agricultural enough for it, or you don't fit the look or anything like that, that's not what it's about," Gypsy said.
"It's about getting yourself out there and making connections, but also showing everyone what you believe in and it's really important for people to do."
The 2022 Taree Show will be held on October 8 and 9.
