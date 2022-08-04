Manning River Times
Peter Epov raises question with notice

Updated August 4 2022 - 11:27pm, first published 8:00am
Cr Peter Epov raised a question with notice at last week's monthly council meeting.

An estimated completion date of the Forster Civic Precinct, including the new MidCoast Council Libraries' Forster branch, is yet to be determined.

