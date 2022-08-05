Manning River Times

League tag clash the main preliminary on Krystylea Bridge Cup day

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated August 5 2022 - 5:09am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taree City league tag captain-coach Kelsey Schneider will be the guest on today's On the Bench segment featuring on the Manning River Times Facebook page.

UPDATE: THERE'LL be a break from tradition in tomorrow's Krystylea Bridge Cup Group Three Rugby League program between Taree City and Wingham at the Jack Neal Oval.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.