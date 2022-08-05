UPDATE: THERE'LL be a break from tradition in tomorrow's Krystylea Bridge Cup Group Three Rugby League program between Taree City and Wingham at the Jack Neal Oval.
The women's league tag will be played as the main preliminary to the first grade. This will kickoff at 1.20, with the reserve grade to start at 2.05. First grade will be away at the regular time of 3pm, following an on-field auction of goods. Proceeds from the day go to the Manning Valley branch of Can Assist, as has been the case since the day was inaugurated.
Advertisement
Gary Bridge, Krystylea's dad, said over the years the Taree City league tag players have been great supporters of the day.
"In other years they've played first, then helped out in the fund raising or in the canteen,'' he said.
"This year we want them to enjoy the football side of things - get to play when there's a bigger crowd there. It'll also give the reserve graders the opportunity to enjoy the day more.''
There's a bit at stake in the league tag contest as well. Taree City captain-coach Kelsey Schneider said her side has to win to secure a semi-final berth. A win over Old Bar on Tuesday night gives Wingham an outside chance of making the four.
Taree City won the first round contest 14-12.
However, plans for former Penrith great Craig Gower to make a guest appearance for the Bulls have been thwarted by what Taree City president Nigel Wallis described as 'over the top' costs for insurance.
"Craig wanted to play and he'd been cleared. But he needed private insurance because he runs his own business and the costs were just too much,'' he said.
Gower will attend the day along with a host of former Balmain and Penrith stars including Paul Sirronen.
However, former captain-coach and 25th anniversary team hooker, Dean Simpson is a definite starter for the Bulls.
This will be the ninth time the clubs have played for the cup. The Bulls have won just once and Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins said despite a heavy program this week the Tigers are determined to maintain the domination.
And there will be a Bridge in action, with confirmation on Friday, August 5 that Tim Bridge has received a clearance to make a one-off appearance with the Wingham Tigers. Bridge, Krystylea's cousin, has been a regular in the game for many seasons, but is playing for Kurri in the Newcastle competition this year.
As late as Thursday it looked as though he wouldn't be able to play, however, Gary Bridge revealed on the this week's On the Bench segment that Tim will be there.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.