WINGHAM captain-coach Mitch Collins admits his side's chances of making the Group Three Rugby League semi-finals this year are just about shot.
Collins said the Tigers haven't given up all hope of making the semi-finals, but admits the 14-8 loss to Old Bar on Tuesday night will make it extremely difficult.
Advertisement
"We'd have to win all our games and hope a heap of other results go our way and that's unlikely,'' Collins said.
But Collins added the Tigers want to finish the season on a positive note. And that begins tomorrow.
The Tigers play their third game in seven days when they meet Taree City at the Jack Neal Oval for the Krystylea Bridge Cup.
"This is a big day on our club's calendar and the players all look forward to it,'' he said.
"But it's going to be hard, backing up after Tuesday night.''
The Tigers have dominated the cup clashes since the game was inaugurated and have only lost once.
Utility forward Nick Beacham will miss the match although Collins expects centre Ryan Weatherall to be available.
He doesn't expect there'll be too many changes from the side that played the Pirates where they were sunk in the last three minutes (see story page 27)
Collins hopes to speak to club officials soon to put arrangements in place for 2023.
:"I want to start planning for next year,'' he said.
"So I want to get things sorted as soon as possible.''
Collins is in his first season as captain-coach, but his year was cut short when he broke his wrist in the first round clash against the Bulls.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.