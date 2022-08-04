HAYDEN Nelson returns to competitive racing this weekend at Morgan Park in Queensland when the Yamaha R3 Cup and Dunlop Supersport 300 championships resume.
Both have been in recess since April.
Advertisement
Hayden, from Tinonee, is currently in third place in the Yamaha R3 Cup and sixth in the Dunlop Supersport 300. The most recent round was held at Wakefield Park in Goulburn.
Three rounds of the Supersport remain, Morgan Park, Phillip Island and The Bend, with the last two just a week apart.
The Phillip Island round will be part of the program for the World Superbikes.
The R3 Cup will race at Morgan Park and The Bend in South Australia.
Hayden is mathematically a chance to win both championships as there's still plenty of points on offer. He has steadily improved his placings in both events and will look to further continue his progress this weekend.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.