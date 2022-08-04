OLD Bar has a mounting injury toll heading into the last month of the Group Three Rugby League season-proper.
Halfback and co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys (shoulder), prop Jared Wooster (foot), utility forward Toby De Stefano (cheekbone) and winger Joe Hinton (knee) are all facing an extended time on the sideline after picking up injuries in the last two matches.
Wooster and Hinton were both first half casualties in the clash against Macleay last Saturday. Wooster seemed to stumble in a divot on the heavy field at Old Bar in the opening minute of the game and his season may be over. Hinton could be out a month. The extent of De Stefano's injury wasn't determined at the time of writing.
Worboys sustained a dislocated shoulder in the slogging 14-8 win over Wingham at Old Bar on Tuesday night at Old Bar.
"Best case scenario would be four weeks, or so I've been told,'' Worboys said.
The Pirates hadn't played at Old Bar Reserve in more than a year until last Saturday. While the results have been pleasing with wins over Macleay and Wingham, injuries from the games have taken a savage toll on the club's roster.
"We're getting people in the injury ward at the wrong time of the year,'' Worboys added.
The Pirates play Wauchope on Sunday at Old Bar.
"This is going to test our depth. We'll get James Handford back while Kane Evans should be right this week and possibly Dane Cordner. But they're all middles. We're light on in the halves and outside backs,'' Worboys said,
Worboys said if the Pirates can beat Wauchope they should at least wrap up a top four spot. However matches against Forster-Tuncurry (away), Port Sharks (home), a deferred encounter against Port City (away) to be played midweek will be a challenge before the Pirates finish the season-proper against Taree City.
The Pirates will look to their forwards to carry the day in the next few weeks, Worboys added.
Worboys said the game against Wingham, while not much of a spectacle, showed the Pirates can tough out a win.
In other games this weekend Forster-Tuncurry will head to Kempsey on Sunday to play Macleay Valley. The Hawks are now outright second after drawing last week against Port City.
Macleay captain-coach Anthony Cowan won't play again this season after dislocating his shoulder last Saturday against Old Bar. Cowan has conceded his side won't make the playoffs.
Port Macquarie tackle competition leaders Port City. The Sharks have now lost two of their last three games.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
