Plan to rezone 25ha tourist zone to residential

August 3 2022 - 6:00am
Plan to rezone North Diamond Beach land to residential

A plan to rezone a 25 hectare parcel of land at North Diamond Beach from a tourist zone to residential is the subject of a community information session being held at Black Head later this month.

