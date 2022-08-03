Plan to rezone North Diamond Beach land to residential

A plan to rezone a 25 hectare parcel of land at North Diamond Beach from a tourist zone to residential is the subject of a community information session being held at Black Head later this month.
MidCoast Council says should the proposal be approved by the Department of Planning, it would permit permanent occupancy of the existing approved tourist development across the precinct and include medium-density residential development on undeveloped sites in the southern half of the precinct.
The site includes the tourism developments of Serenity, Summerland, Seashells and Saltwater Shores.
The information session at Black Head Surf Club on Tuesday, August 23 at 6pm, will provide members of the community with the opportunity to hear from council on the process that is required to be followed when a planning proposal is lodged. It is also an opportunity for the community to provide feedback.
The community meeting follows a resolution by the elected council to defer a decision on whether to seek a "gateway determination" from the Department of Planning to begin the planning proposal process.
