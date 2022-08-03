Manning Valley University of the Third Age (U3A) members visited the Australian PlantBank - a seed bank located in the Australian Botanic Gardens, Mount Annan - where they were addressed by Dr Peter Cuneo, Manager Seedbank and Restoration Research.
Dr Cuneo, who leads the statewide NSW threatened species program, spoke of the many plant conservation projects happening at Mt Annan Botanic Gardens, south west of Sydney.
Visitors learned of the connections and collaborations - statewide, national and international - that are going on to preserve wild seed and ensure security for future supply in the face of climate change or other catastrophic environmental threats.
Dr Cuneo shared insights into the detailed, delicate and sometimes uncomfortable work of wild seed collection - from freezing cold Alpine sites to baking summer heat in desert environments.
The talk, on Wednesday July 27, covered the journey of the seed from being 'discovered', tested for quality, revisited after flowering to collect samples (about 10,000 seeds is considered a good sample size), dried, cleaned and frozen before storage (different seed species require different temperatures).
Dr Cuneo's main research interest is restoration ecology, including threatened plant translocations, management of invasive species and restoration techniques for grassy woodland ecosystems.
