Manning River Times

Manning Valley U3A members visit the Australian PlantBank

Updated August 3 2022 - 1:37am, first published 12:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Manning Valley University of the Third Age (U3A) members visited the Australian PlantBank - a seed bank located in the Australian Botanic Gardens, Mount Annan - where they were addressed by Dr Peter Cuneo, Manager Seedbank and Restoration Research.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.