Brooke Hosgood to run NSW All Schools in national championships

By Mick McDonald
Updated August 3 2022 - 4:46am, first published August 2 2022 - 10:30pm
MANNING Valley Anglican College student Brooke Hosgood has been selected in the NSW All Schools cross country team to compete at the School Sport Australia Championships in Adelaide in late August.

