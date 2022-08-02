MANNING Valley Anglican College student Brooke Hosgood has been selected in the NSW All Schools cross country team to compete at the School Sport Australia Championships in Adelaide in late August.
This continues a stellar 2022 for Brooke, 16, who is also a member of the Taree Little Athletics Club. She won the NSW under 17 1500 metres at the State championships held in Sydney in March after earlier claiming the regional event in Tamworth.
This was her first gold medal at State level.
Brooke told the Times she enjoys running on the track and cross country.
"I get to run over different terrain with cross country, so that's good, but I like both,'' she said.
Meanwhile, registrations for Taree Little Athletics open in the next few days and the season begins on Friday, September 16.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
