Manning River Times
Home/News

MidCoast Council sponsorship for events and festivalsd

August 4 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grow Your Own Festival in 2018. Image MidCoast Council

Are you planning to hold an event or festival in the MidCoast next year?

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.