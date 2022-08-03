Manning River Times
Wingham High School trivia night raises funds for children's mental health at Manning Hospital

August 3 2022 - 5:00am
Year 12 students at Wingham High School held a trivia night as a fundraiser. Photo supplied

Year 12 students at Wingham High School raised approximately $5000 for mental health patients in the children's ward at Manning Base Hospital with a trivia night on Friday, July 29.

Local News

