Year 12 students at Wingham High School raised approximately $5000 for mental health patients in the children's ward at Manning Base Hospital with a trivia night on Friday, July 29.
"The night was full of laughs from twerking with tissue boxes and attempting to eat biscuits without using your hands," a school spokesperson said.
"Mr Sedgewick was a fantastic trivia master who challenged the approximately 115 participants with questions on subjects from Wingham High to music and sport."
A Merv Hughes cricket bat was auctioned off raising $605. In addition the major raffle was drawn with Lea Urquhart winning first prize of a $100 Manning Landscapes voucher.
"Thank you to the community and local businesses for your support," the spokesperson said.
The following businesses supplied prizes or donations for the night.
Manning Valley Landscapes, Dress up Wingham, Rapid Fire Paintball, Sai Thai Old Bar, Natural Waffle Ice-cream Parlour, Blowfish Café, Bunnings Taree, Woolworths Taree, Big W Taree, Snow and Sons Butchery, Bent on Food, Lifeline, PCYC, Wingham Golf Club, Wingham Football Club, Sports Power Taree, Bakers Delight Taree, Betta Home Living Wingham, Wingham Museum, Chapman and Wood Amcal Chemist, Café Nosh, The Habibiz Food Truck, Wingham Pizza and Pasta, Peppi's Pizza Wingham, Gordon Cross, Katherine Bell, Toni Erikson and Deborah Jess.
"A massive than you to Beth Ripley, Year 12 advisor as well as Hospitality/TAS teacher. The school could not have done it without your professionalism, skill and patience," the spokesperson said.
