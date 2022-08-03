Manning River Times
MidCoast Council reviews its community engagement strategy

August 3 2022 - 2:00am
Roundabouts under construction on Wingham Road at Taree. MidCoast Council is seeking feedback on how best to inform communities about council activities.

MidCoast Council is planning community visits as part of its community engagement strategy review.

