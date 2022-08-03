MidCoast Council is planning community visits as part of its community engagement strategy review.
Mayor Claire Pontin said after speaking with a large number of people from communities across the local government area, it is clear communities want to be better informed about council activities, particularly in their local area.
"For us to do this we need to understand how different communities get their news and information and how people want to hear from council," the mayor said.
Council staff will visit Bulahdelah, Harrington, Old Bar, Gloucester, Taree, Wingham, Tea Gardens, Nabiac, Stroud, Black Head to hear from people directly.
During my time as mayor I have met with and spoken with a large number of people from communities across the local government area.- MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin
Forming part of a review of the Community Engagement Strategy, council's plan is to keep the community better informed about its activities and provide opportunities for feedback.
"You can let us know through social media, online survey and polls or by speaking to a staff member at one of their town centre visits scheduled over the coming month."
More information is available at https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/connect
