Probus Christmas in July luncheon
Eight members of Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall committee had a busy day last Wednesday, July 27 when they catered for the Probus Club of Taree North's Christmas in July, which was attended by 25 of their members.
Many compliments were received for the tasty lunch served that included many of the traditional treats and all enjoyed the delicious Christmas pudding and its trimmings.
It could be good enough for a return visit for their Christmas lunch later in the year.
Temporary residents at Tinonee Hall
Locals might have been surprised to see the hall frontage surrounded by a high safety fence this week - there isn't any building works going on, it is just a safety fence as Earth Angels Child Care Centre will be operating out of the hall for the next month whilst that they have flood damage repairs to their premises undertaken.
Historical Society AGM
Tinonee Historical Society held its 19th Annual General Meeting at Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall last Saturday afternoon, July 30, attended by nine members and a visitor with a number of apologies also received.
President Jenny Cherry welcomed all and the various reports were presented and accepted before the elections were conducted by Barry Seghers. There were very minimal changes to the positions and the membership and admission to the museum remain the same.
Following the meeting president Jenny invited Barry to address the meeting on his interest in coins and he gave a very fascinating talk about the most expensive coin as well as its rarity to have been used in Australia - pre decimal - the 1916 mule half penny coin. It is believed that only 6-11 of these coins are know to exist in Australia and the latest one to have sold back in 2019 sold for the staggering figure of $115,000.
Discussion also lead to our bank notes and how they are also collectable especially when Reserve Bank governors' signatures change.
Barry, a former railway employee driving trains, spoke of the changes he had seen during his 40+ years working with the Railways Department. Barry told us that it was around 1960 that steam trains started to be taken off the tracks.
At the conclusion of his talks president Jenny presented Barry with a thank you gift - a jar of member Helen's much sought after homemade pickles.
Members then adjourned to enjoy a delicious afternoon tea and a chance to chat informally to each other.
Farewell Rod Wright
Family and friends gathered at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Chapel on Friday afternoon July 29 to farewell Rodney "Rod" Ernest Wright of Taree formerly of Dyer's Crossing, who passed away on July 19 at the age of 87 years.
Rod married Roslyn Mavin of Nabiac in 1966 and they had two daughters who married and gave them grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Rod's service was conducted by David Freeman with eulogies delivered by his brother Clint Wright on behalf of Roslyn and tributes were presented by daughter Leah Woods, and brother-in- law Robert Mavin.
Following the service in the chapel attendees moved to the lawn cemetery for Rod's burial and later gathered at the Lavender Tea Rooms at the venue to share many memories of Rod and their friendships with him.
School news
This week is Education Week and the theme for 2022 is 'Creating Futures - Education Changes Lives'.
Thursday, August 4 was the day of the Education Week assembly and open classrooms and all families were invited to come and join the school community with a parent sharing session in the library then classroom visits and morning tea and a barbecue lunch.
The Zone Athletics Carnival is being held on Friday, August 5 so hopefully we will have some winners amongst the Tinonee contingent.
Years 5/6 will be making a visit to the Manning Regional Art Gallery in Taree so hope they all come back ready to try their hand at painting.
Once again the canteen is desperate for more helpers. It opens five days a week and would welcome some more volunteers to help.
Students chose to wear their jeans on Tuesday, August 2 with their school shirt and in doing so for a silver or gold coin donation were assisting Jeans for Genes Day.
