Following the meeting president Jenny invited Barry to address the meeting on his interest in coins and he gave a very fascinating talk about the most expensive coin as well as its rarity to have been used in Australia - pre decimal - the 1916 mule half penny coin. It is believed that only 6-11 of these coins are know to exist in Australia and the latest one to have sold back in 2019 sold for the staggering figure of $115,000.

