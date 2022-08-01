With the MidCoast Council local government area now being declared a disaster-impacted region after the rain and flooding events in early July, residents can now receive help on how to access fast-tracked support.
To provide guidance in relation to the support available and understand how to access it, more Recovery Assistance Points are planned for the Mid Coast community.
Advertisement
This means you can talk face-to-face with people who can help you apply for assistance.
Also in the news: Why we surveyed 6367 regional Australians - and what we discovered
Recovery Assistance Points will be on:
You'll be able to talk to representatives from Service NSW, Red Cross, Services Australia, Resilience NSW, National Recovery and Resilience Agency, MidCoast Council, Lifeline, Farmgate, Local Land Services and NSW Department of Primary Industries.
There will also be financial counsellors on hand, mental health support information and provision for referrals to other services, such as BlazeAid and Telstra.
"So far, our Disaster Recovery Hubs have helped residents across the Mid Coast with issues ranging from domestic flooding to business impacts," said council's director of liveable communities, Paul De Szell.
"Our community has told us they want that in-person support so we have worked with our partner organisations to organise these new dates.
"We invite anyone who has been impacted by the recent flooding to come along to find out how they can get help."
There are disaster recovery payments from the Australian government available to residents impacted by flooding.
Also in the news: Paid surf life savers will continue to patrol Mid-Coast beaches
Primary producers may also be eligible for a range of financial supports including Special Disaster Grants of up to $75,000. Rural Landholder Grants and further funding will be available to primary producers and critical industries to assist in the protection of supply chains, boosting recovery and rebuilding efforts.
To find out more, you can use the Disaster Assistance Finder tool at disasterassistance.service.nsw.gov.au.
You can also contact the MidCoast Council disaster recovery team at recovery@midcoast.nsw.gov.au or visit our online Disaster Recovery Hub at haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/flood-recovery-hub.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.