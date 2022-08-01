Manning River Times
News

MidCoast Council disaster recovery assistance points at Taree and Forster

August 1 2022 - 7:00am
Recovery Assistance Point service providers at Bulahdelah. Photo supplied

With the MidCoast Council local government area now being declared a disaster-impacted region after the rain and flooding events in early July, residents can now receive help on how to access fast-tracked support.

