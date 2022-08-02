An architecture student at the University of Newcastle is seeking help tracing the history of the factory at 19 Pitt Street, Taree.
Mahalia Leckner is hoping Manning River Times readers can help provide some information on the Petries Produce building.
"I am doing some research about the building as part of my final year of study in architecture at UON, and am planning to suggest adaptive reuse to the building, that most likely will be demolished in the development of the Figtrees on the Manning.
"I understand there is limited history however do know that it has changed hands from Petries to Stockfood, to Ridley Agriculture Products and Fielders and lastly Elders.
"I believe it has sat vacant for the last 10 years?
"Any information would be greatly appreciated to understand the progression and timeline of this building and how it has been part of Taree's history."
Anyone who can assist Mahalia can contact Manning River Times editor Toni Bell via email toni.bell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.
