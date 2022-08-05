Welcome to the world, Micah

Liam and Olivia Elliott-Rudder of Taree are pleased to announced the birth of their son, Micah Joseph Elliott-Rudder.
Micah was born on July 13, 2022 at Manning Base Hospital, Taree, weighing 3.69kgs and measuring 52cm in length.
He is a brother for Flynn Elliott-Rudder.
Proud grandparents are David and Karen Freeman of Taree, and Glenn and Megan Elliott-Rudder of Wagga Wagga.
Great grandparents are Barry and Marge Elliott of Wagga Wagga, John and Trixie Rudder of Canberra (both deceased), Frederick (deceased) and Beverly Walker of Gosford, Ronald and Nola Freeman of Dorrigo (both deceased).
