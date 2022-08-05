Manning River Times

Welcome to the world, Micah

August 5 2022 - 2:00am
Micah Joseph Elliott-Rudder was born at Manning Base Hospital, Taree.

Liam and Olivia Elliott-Rudder of Taree are pleased to announced the birth of their son, Micah Joseph Elliott-Rudder.

Local News

