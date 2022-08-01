DESPITE losing front rower Jackson Mullen after he was sent off late in the second half, Wingham Tigers scored the biggest upset of the Group 3 Rugby League season when beating Port Macquarie 31-16 in the game at Port Macquarie.
This keeps Wingham's semi-final hopes alive, although captain-coach Mitch Collins admits Tuesday night's postponed clash against Old Bar at Old Bar will be of vital importance.
The Tigers are now on 7 points, three adrift of Old Bar and Port Macquarie, with the Pirates and Wingham having the game in hand.
"We just have to keep winning,'' Collins reasoned.
However, he said a two point loss to the Sharks in round one and a draw against Macleay could come back to haunt his side in the push for the semi-finals.,
Halfback Jarom Haines returned from injury and despite not playing for more than a month he turned in a player of the match performance.
"Jarom was a class above,'' Collins said.
Harry Lewis was switched to hooker and he was busy while Aaron Groom and Joel Kleindienst turned in typically strong performances in the forwards.
Fletcher Lewis scored two tries on the wing.
Collins expects Mullen will be cleared to play on Tuesday night but said Nick Beacham and Kleindienst are in doubt after picking up injuries against the Sharks.
This was the second loss in three games for Port and will make the side's task of grabbing a top two berth difficult.
Port City leads the competition with 15 points from Forster-Tuncurry 13, Old Bar and Port Macquarie 10, Wingham 7, Wauchope 6, Macleay Valley 5 and Taree City 2.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
