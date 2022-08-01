Manning River Times

Wingham Tigers upset Port Sharks

By Mick McDonald
August 1 2022 - 4:00am
Halfback Jarom Haines returned from injury and was outstanding for Wingham in the win over Port Sharks..

DESPITE losing front rower Jackson Mullen after he was sent off late in the second half, Wingham Tigers scored the biggest upset of the Group 3 Rugby League season when beating Port Macquarie 31-16 in the game at Port Macquarie.

