District Governor visits Old Bar Lions

Old Bar Lions Club welcomed Lions District 201N1 Governor Rosalie Davis to the community on last week.
Lions District 201N1 comprises 65 Lions clubs which is quite a number to visit and meet during a 12 month term as District Governor. Rosalie has taken on the District Governor responsibility from Immediate Past District Governor Robin Parker.
District Governor Davis was taken on a tour of the Old Bar, Wallabi Point, Oxley Island, Mitchell's Island, Manning Point and Pampoolah communities.
On the evening of Tuesday, July 26, Old Bar Lions Club members hosted a social function with their guests at Club Old Bar and guests stayed at the Club Old Bar Motel.
Three new members were inducted into the Old Bar Lions Club by Rosalie during the evening. Julie, Mel and Andy were welcomed to the "pride".
Barwalla Day Club is crying out for more people to come along to enjoy themselves every Monday at the Old Bar Soldiers' Memorial Hall.
The club is for all seniors and not just for "old" people. It is a very friendly group that engages in various social activities, sometimes provides an entertainer and sometimes goes out for a meal or a cruise.
There are plenty of volunteers to run the activities and transport to and from your home is available if required. People with mobility issues can be accommodated.
Morning tea and a lovely lunch is always provided.
So don't hang back - give it a go and let yourself enjoy life. Contact Rita on 0481 344 661 or Kerry on 0415 367 712 for more information.
The Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch is currently conducting meetings every second month following a suggestion from the RSL NSW president, Ray James, during a recent visit to the area.
The committee can still meet monthly if required. The alternate month can be used as a social event.
In July, the sub-branch had a barbecue which was well supported by more than 40 members and auxiliary. A wonderful day was had by all attending.
During the barbecue, president Jeff Earley spoke about the RSL Sub-branch Sport and Recreation Pilot Program which was launched on the March 1, 2022. This program is a key component of the 2021-2026 Strategic Plan and supports the RSL goal to grow membership, to support each other, have fun, and help all veterans and their families in need.
The pilot program supports veteran wellbeing and community connection, fuelled by mateship, recreation and a bit of healthy competition along the way.
The structure is purpose-built and designed in line with the latest research in consultation with members.
Jeff took the opportunity to pass around a questionnaire of suggestions of what veterans and their families would like to participate in.
There was an overwhelming response with suggestions such as barefoot bowls, pickleball, deep sea fishing, guided gym sessions, darts, beach walks, trivia, whale watching and croquet, just to name a few.
Planning is underway already for a couple of these to take place. Watch this space for more details.
Participation will be open to RSL members, the wider veteran community, and their families.
