TAREE City will look to seal a semi-final berth in the Group Three women's league tag competition in Saturday's clash against Wingham at the Jack Neal Oval.
Captain-coach Kelsey Schneider said a win over Wingham should guarantee her team a spot in the playoffs. Wingham still has a faint hope of qualifying after beating Old Bar on Tuesday evening in a deferred game, but a loss to Taree City will end those hopes.
Advertisement
Northern teams dominate the competition, with Wauchope, Port City and Port Sharks all certain to be in the semi-finals. The Blues have been the benchmark for the last couple of season and beat Taree City 24-0 in the game last weekend.
Kelsey Schneider will be the guest on Friday's On the Bench segment featuring on the Manning River Times Facebook page from 4pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.