TAREE City held on to score their maiden win of the Group Three Rugby League season when downing Wauchope 30-24 in the match played at the Jack Neal Oval.
This is the first time the Bulls have finished on the right side of the ledger since accounting for Forster-Tuncurry on June 19, 2021.
"It's been a long time coming,'' assistant coach Paul Northam said.
"But it's great for the morale in the club and gives us some momentum going into the Krystylea Bridge Cup game against Wingham next Saturday.''
This is one of the major day's on the club's calendar and the Bulls will be attempting to win the cup for just the second time.
Taree dominated the first half against the Blues and led 20-6 at the break.
"Then they got back to 20-18 and I thought 'here we go again.' But they came back hard and got the win,'' Northam said.
Northam conceded that the Blues were down on strength.
"But so were we,'' he added.
"We had four forwards out. So it was a big effort.''
A try to captain-coach Trae Clark in the 74th minute gave the Bulls some breathing space. In all Taree scored six tries to four, although Ethan McKenna's goal kicking kept the Blues in touch.
Taree scored first through Phillip Smith pushed further ahead when Buchanan crossed. Barry Wells and Navren Willett also posted first half tries.
Ethan Currey started the game in the back row but ended up in the front row. He also played the 80 minutes and was the pick for the Bulls, according to Northam.
Fellow prop Harry Wallis continued his strong form of this season with another rousing display while Warren Buchanan and Dylan Towers were other Bulls to stand out.
"Just about everyone who was at the ground came into the shed at fulltime and we gave the club song a good go,'' Northam said.
Meanwhile, the Bulls hope to confirm today that Penrith great Craig Gower will make an appearance in the game against Wingham next Saturday. Northam said if insurance can be organised, Gower is keen to have a run.
The day will raise funds for the Manning Valley Branch of Can Assist.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
