With the easing of the COVID restrictions, Saturday September 10 saw the club host a visit from the Coffs Harbour club.
This saw 10 members of the Coffs club journey to Taree. The timing was very good as the visit coincided with our monthly running day.
So the members of the two clubs had a very enjoyable morning running trains from our set scenario sheets.
As it is several years since their last visit, they were more than impressed by the work and development carried out on the layout in the intervening time.
They were very sorry that their travel arrangements prevented them from joining local members in one of our delicous curry lunches. The introduction of these is proving to be tremendously popular. And we have two extremely able chefs in Glenn Buckman and Kevin Bambury.
We also had a surprise visit on Saturday with a modeller all the way from Perth. Kevin Gibley was visiting his parents who are Taree residents. He explained that because of border closures he had not been able to see them for the last three years.
As I have said many times in the past the creative skills of some modellers continues to amaze me. Kevin had bought several examples of his work to show us. His N Scalemodels were of particular interest to Roy Hancock, Kevin Bambury and Bec Hogan.
A large contingent of club members will be travelling on the coming long weekend to the Thirlemere Railway Museum. The museum was founded many years ago by some very visionary railway enthusiasts.
The plan is to travel down on Saturday, but visiting several railway model shops on the way. Then Sunday will be spent at the museum, enjoying the many exhibits there. Then returning home on Monday.
Again with the easing of travel restrictions, planning is in progress for more visits to other clubs and members layouts.
Work continues on both Somerton and the N scale layouts. Joe Noyen is doing some very artistic work on several of the back scenes. Rolph Freir has displayed his technical knowledge solving some tricky electronic problems.
The club will be holding its regular quarterly general meeting on Saturday. This will be followed by the usual sausage sizzle.
We would like to see as many members there as possible. Remember it's your chance to come and have your say in running the club.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.