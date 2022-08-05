The Lansdowne Community Hall's market day last Saturday (July 30) was a tremendous success with stallholders coming from Port Macquarie, Coffs Harbour, and from the Manning area.
The hall and the surrounding grounds were packed with colourful stalls with an amazing variety of items.
People enjoyed the beautiful sunshine and took their time looking around the stalls, having morning tea and or a sausage sandwich and catching up with friends and neighbours.
This weekend, August 6 and 7 is the first of the Lansdowne Fishing Club's two outings this month. T
arget species for the outing will be whiting and bream. Weigh in will be from 2pm on Sunday at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club.
Members are reminded the new size and bag limits for flathead are now in place.
The fishing club has now upgraded its weekly raffles to include a $25 fruit tray and a $25 vegetable tray. At this stage it is just a trial for the month of August to see how it goes.
The club's quarterly bucket draw will be held at the end of August with a 40" TV to be given away. Entry is only by buying Saturday night raffle tickets at the club raffles.
The next Country Music Day will be held this Sunday, August 7 from 11am to 4pm at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club. Organisers had to move the day forward so as not to clash with another country music event on the same day.
Walk-up artists are most welcome and the bistro is open for lunch. For further information call Jenni on 0431 347 772.
Volunteers who would like to make a meaningful contribution to their community can contact the Coopernook Op Shop.
Even if you may only help for an hour or two a week or a month, you can be part of a growing team who assist in bringing joy and a great shopping experience to their customers and the members of our community in Mid North Coast. Enquire on how to volunteer by sending them a message. You can email them at opshop2426@iinet.net.au.
Bookings are now being taken for the next big evening of entertainment at the Upper Lansdowne Memorial Hall when the committee will have The Urban Chiefs performing on Saturday evening. August 27 commencing at 7pm playing their "huge sounding psyche-blues" music.
These psyche-blues/rockers from Tamworth have been challenging the norm since 2009. There will be no support acts as they will be performing two sets.
There will be hot soup, tasty homemade cakes, tea, coffee available for purchase.
