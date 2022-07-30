This was Old Bar's first game at the Old Bar Reserve in more than a year. It was also their first game since July 2 and they were understandably rusty, but still managed 28-14 win. The score was deceptive, as the it was 10-10 at the break while with 18 minutes left the Pirates were in front 22-10. The Mustangs edged closer with a try to Dennis Ritchie in the corner with eight on the clock, however, a fine try instigated by Jordan Worboys, who sent centre Kurt Lewis away before Lewis offloaded to Worboys who scored ensured the Pirates would secure the two competition points. The loss ends Macleay's faint semi-final hopes.