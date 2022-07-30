BOTH Old Bar Pirates and Macleay Valley were assessing their list of injured players following the Group Three Rugby League game played on a greasy surface at Old Bar.
The Pirates lost prop Jared Wooster in the first minute of the encounter when he sustained a suspected foot fracture.
"He'll be a (moon) boot for a while,'' veteran Old Bar trainer Rob Moorehead said.
Winger Joe Hinton also failed to see out the opening 40 minutes when he injured his leg.
The Mustangs will be without captain-coach Anthony Cowan for the rest of the season after he dislocated his shoulder midway through the second half. Cowan was in considerable pain as he was assisted from the field.
This was Old Bar's first game at the Old Bar Reserve in more than a year. It was also their first game since July 2 and they were understandably rusty, but still managed 28-14 win. The score was deceptive, as the it was 10-10 at the break while with 18 minutes left the Pirates were in front 22-10. The Mustangs edged closer with a try to Dennis Ritchie in the corner with eight on the clock, however, a fine try instigated by Jordan Worboys, who sent centre Kurt Lewis away before Lewis offloaded to Worboys who scored ensured the Pirates would secure the two competition points. The loss ends Macleay's faint semi-final hopes.
Worboys finished with two tries for the Pirates and was outstanding. Prop Shannon Martin returned from a broken cheekbone sustained on June 4 and he was typically strong in the middle of the field.
Lewis was also having his first game for the Pirates since June 4 after completing suspension and he'll be better for the run. A newcomer, James Hansford, should prove an asset for the side. He played off the bench and put in some big minutes. Fullback Taye Cochrane was safe under pressure.
Worboys, Old Bar's co-captain-coach, wasn't over-enthused with the performance.
"It was very scrappy,'' he said.
"We knew after a month with no footy that it wasn't going to be pretty. Our completions weren't good because everyone was getting a bit over excited in the first half. We made it hard on ourselves.
"We lost Jared Wooster before we even made a tackle and then Joey Hinton, so we only had the two reserves. But we got enough done to get the two points.''
Worboys said prop Rumone Jackson was a late withdrawal with the Newcastle-based Kane Evans also couldn't play,.
"But the blokes who came in did the job.''
Worboys said it was Handford's first game in a year.
"We've been waiting to get him down here for a while,'' he explained.
"Now we can look forward to Tuesday.''
The Pirates play Wingham in a deferred game at Old Bar on Tuesday night.
Macleay were contenders for much of the game and they boast an array of promising young players, including fullback/winger Shane Davis-Caldwell, who scored 30 points in the under 18 match earlier in the day.
Second rower Ethan Cowper was their best while prop Villiam Tobsewa produced some powerful charges.
The Pirates ere first to score via an unconverted try to Cochrane but Macleay responded against the run of play. They capitalised on a Pirate dropped ball and winger Braith Powick, who had also played 18s earlier on, showed too much pace for the cover. Davis-Caldwell added the extras. The visitors shot four more clear when Cowper ran a great line off a Cowan pass to make it 10-4.
Worboys produced a super individual effort from 20 metres out to score, although there was a suggestion he dropped the ball over the line. However, referee Matt Kneipp, who handled the game capably, ruled in Worboys' favour and Joel Minihan made it 10-10 with the conversion.
Martin pushed the Pirates in front in the second half with a try following a determined run from dummy half and Minihan made it 16-10 with the goal.
Two minutes later a Worboys run resulted in Lewis getting some space and adding his name on the try scorer's list. Minihan's goal gave Old Bar some space at 22-10 before Ritchie and Lewis finished with the final two tries of the game.
Macleay won the minor grades, taking reserve grade 20-12 and under 18s by 58-18.
