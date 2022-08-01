Manning River Times
Home/News

MidCoast Council will extend its contract with Surf Life Saving Services for a further five years

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
August 1 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nine Mid Coast beaches will be patrolled by professional, paid lifesavers at during the coming busy summer swimming season.

MidCoast Council will extend its long-standing contract with Surf Life Saving Services (SLSS) for another five years.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.