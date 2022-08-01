MidCoast Council will extend its long-standing contract with Surf Life Saving Services (SLSS) for another five years.
Trading as the Australian Lifeguard Service, the $2.28M contract will extend from August 1 until June 30, 2027.
Councillors voted unanimously to continue the contract when it was brought forward for discussion at the July monthly ordinary meeting in Taree on Wednesday, July 27.
Community spaces executive manager, Dan Aldridge explained council had been outsourcing professional lifeguard services for a number of years.
He said this ensured beaches were patrolled by professional, paid lifesavers at surf beaches across the Mid-Coast LGA (local government area) during the busy summer swimming season.
The nine local beaches included Bennetts, Black Head, Boomerang, Crowdy Head, Diamond, Elizabeth, Forster Main, Old Bar and One Mile, Forster beaches.
During the 2021-22 season an estimated 192,528 people used Mid-Coast beaches.
Although only one submission was received, the tenderer thoroughly demonstrated their capacity to deliver the services prescribed, Mr Aldridge reported.
"They are a highly regarded organisation with an excellent past performance in delivering professional lifeguard services within the Mid-Coast LGA and the majority of coastal LGAs within NSW.
"Professional lifeguard services /beach patrols ensure that the community has access of safe beach swimming areas."
Beaches are also patrolled by volunteer life guards on weekends and public holidays.
