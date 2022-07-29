Students at Chatham High School were excited to have 'celebrity' maths hero, Eddie Woo, visit the school on Friday, July 29.
Eddie Woo, maths teacher, 2018 Australian of the Year's winner of Australia's Local Hero, and youTube sensation of a channel (where he's known as Wootube) with 1.5 million subscribers, presented workshops to students and inspired teachers with his infectious passion and energy.
Eddie, who teachers mathematics at Cherrybrook Technology High School, is the NSW Leader of Mathematics Growth, leader of a small State-wide team of maths mentors for the Department of Education, visiting public schools around the state supporting teachers and engaging students.
The program was created in response to a worrying decline in Australia's rating in international maths and science benchmarks over the past 15 years.
Because of the small size of the team, the program is not able to be offered in all high schools in NSW.
One of the mentions of the program, Matthew Whight, is luckily based at Chatham High School and works with the school's network.
Matt was previously a mathematics teacher at Wingham High School before transferring to Chatham High School. Initially he was a teacher at Great Lakes College, then spent a year in another State-wide team with the Department.
Eddie presented a series of workshops throughout the day to students in all years at Chatham High, with students from Manning Gardens, Chatham, Cundletown, Coopernook and Harrington Public Schools joining with the year seven students from Chatham High.
In addition, Eddie is running professional learning for Chatham High staff and staff from the primary schools.
Eddie stresses the importance of mathematics through play and making maths creative.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
