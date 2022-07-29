Manning River Times
Breaking: injured humpback whale wedged in rocks on Port Macquarie's Oxley Beach, rescuers on scene

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated July 29 2022 - 1:09am, first published 1:06am
Distressed onlookers say the young whale is injured and bleeding. Photo: Jocelyn Howden

Rescuers from ORCCA are trying to free a small humpback whale that has washed against rocks on Oxley Beach in Port Macquarie.

